Driver found dead in crash near Erhard, Minnesota

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a 29-year-old man from Elbow Lake

ERHARD, Minn. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Otter Tail County over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash east of Erhard, Minnesota after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

A pickup was in the ditch of County Highway 24.

Authorities say the only person inside was the 29-year-old driver from Elbow Lake.

They believe the crash happened sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.