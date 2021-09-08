RedHawks Five-Run First Lifts Them Past Milwaukee; Advance to North Division Championship

Play division winners Chicago on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — A five-run first lifts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks over the Milwaukee Milkmen and on to the North Division Championship.

The RedHawks batted around and had seven of their nine hitters get on base.

Matt Tomshaw threw a three-hitter on the mound throwing five strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work.

F-M plays the North Division winners, the Chicago Dogs started Friday.