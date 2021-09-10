Sheyenne, Fargo South Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week are all about defense.

In a rivalry game between West Farg0 and Sheyenne, Mustangs linebacker Nick Renner picks off Peyton Jantzi and returns it for a touchdown. One of four scores on the night in a 28-7 win.

Is it better than what happen between Fargo North and Fargo South? Bruins safety Emanuel Spiyee deflects a Spartans pass out of the air and into his own hands. One of three turnovers forced in the game. A bright spot on the night in the lose.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.