Fargo South’s Spiyee Wins High School Play of the Week

Spiyee's interception took home 67 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — ┬áThe DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes is Fargo South football and Emanuel Spiyee.

In the Bruins game against Fargo North, Spiyee tipped a throw ball out of the year and caught it for an interception, It was one of three on the night for the defense.

Congrats to Spiyee and the Bruins.