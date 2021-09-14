Grommesh avoids jail in child pornography case

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days of electronic home monitoring and seven years of supervised release after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Garrett Grommesh earlier pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and 3 counts of possessing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement, seven other charges were dropped.

A judge also ordered Grommesh to register as a predatory offender, provide a DNA sample and to stay off the internet or social media.

Moorhead police began investigating Grommesh in 2019, after the Minnesota BCA received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said the case involved a “significant amount of material” and that more than 100 images of child pornography were identified.

In 2010, Grommesh and his family were featured on an episode of “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.”