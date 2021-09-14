NDSU’s Bussey Continues to be Electric Part of the Run Game

Has seven touchdowns in 10 games

FARGO, N.D. — Running back Jalen Bussey has only played 10 games for North Dakota State and already has seven touchdowns. These aren’t just any routine types of touchdowns their explosive ones. Bussey has a 63 and a 65 yarder, however the longest came this past weekend with a 72 yarder against Valpo.

“It’s not common that most of the people have the success that I’ve had. First career college carry was a touchdown. Second was a touchdown,” Bussey said. “It’s definitely a blessing and you can’t take it for granted. Teammates always joke around asking why I’m not in the game or on defense they say can you not touch the ball so we get a break.”

The most carries Bussey has had was in the spring season getting the rock 45 times and while that doesn’t seem like much he knows he’ll be ready whenever his number is called.

“Knowing that it all works out,” Bussey said. “Having the success that I have just proves it works trusting the process so I can’t complain too much, it is what it is.”

Bussey is only 5-5” and 161 pounds, however despite what others schools thought about his size NDSU was the place who welcomed him.

“I heard it a lot actually. Mostly from the bigger schools in Florida,” Bussey said. “There were a few who didn’t want to take a shot and NDSU was the first to take one. I appreciated that and really made my decision to come here.”

NDSU has a strong recruiting pipeline where Bussey is from in Florida. There are seven other players on the roster from the sunshine state, however growing up there was really one that stood out the most, Bruce Anderson.

“He was big in my area and I use to go see him play in high school,” Bussey said. I was told I was a lot like Bruce. To know that he also went here, it felt special because I didn’t know he would end up going here.”

For his Bison career, Bussey has 612 rushing yards with a career high 395 in the spring and with three more years left 1,000 yards are in sight.