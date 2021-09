F-M RedHawks fall to Kansas City Monarchs 7-5

Kansas City leads the series 2-0.

FARGO, ND (KVRR)

A five-run drive just wasn’t enough for the RedHawks to get the victory over the Monarchs.

Kansas City scoring 6 runs in the first inning.

Sam Dexter and John Silviano got two runs for the team back to back.

RedHawks had 12 hits in the game and fall to the Monarchs 7-5.