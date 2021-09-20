Concordia Alum Zylstra Continues To Impress in Carolina Panthers Organization

Brandon Zlystra gets first career NFL TD for the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no better feeling than accomplishing one of your goals for the first time. Former Concordia receiver Brandon Zylstra lived that out on Sunday catching his first touchdown pass for the Carolina Panthers.

In the Panther’s 26-7 win over the Saints, Zylstra’s 20-yard touchdown grab put the first points on the board. It was one of three catches for 44 yards in the game for the Cobber alum. Those were the most receptions and receiving yards in his career after going the entire 2020 season with three catches for 35 yards.

Head coach Matt Rhule said it was always the plan to get Zylstra more involved this year.

“I was able to talk to him in the locker room and say man I’ve been part of games where I fumbled in big situations losing the game,” Rhule said. said. “It doesn’t define you. There is going to be an opportunity for him moving forward that’s going to be an even bigger kicker that he’s going out there and kicking it through there to win us a game.”

“Zylstra did amazing. The way he came out and made big plays,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “He was there and in the right spot every time. He did a great job.”

This is Zylstra’s third year in Carolina after spending his first with the Minnesota Vikings.