NDSU Volleyball Drops Home Opener

Kansas City wins in four sets

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State volleyball team fell short against Kansas City, 3-1, in the home opener at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in front of 755 fans on Thursday night.

NDSU, who played its first 12 matches of the season on the road, drops to 6-7 (0-1 Summit), while Kansas City improves to 10-3 (1-0 Summit) on the season.

Ali Hinze paced the Bison registering her seventh double-double of the season with a team-high 17 kills and 10 digs. Raegen Reilly handed out a team-best 43 assists with eight digs and one serve ace. Four Bison reached double digits in digs with Taylor Quan posting a season-high 18. Abby Stark also notched 11 digs to go along with a match-high four service aces.

As a team, NDSU posted 53 kills, 69 digs and connected on a season-high 10 services.

The Roos started fast opening up a 18-11 edge in the first frame. North Dakota State answered back with five unanswered points featuring two service aces from Stark to pull within two, 18-16. From there the two teams battled locking the score up seven times until Kansas City stole the final two points to win the frame, 29-27.

Both teams traded points in the second set until Kaylee Hanger pulled the Bison back within two, 12-10, after she connected on an ace. Kansas City responded to push its lead up to four late in the frame, 20-16, to force an NDSU timeout. The Roos went on to take the set, 25-20.

The Bison came alive in the third stanza creating an 11-9 advantage after Abby Stark notched a service ace. NDSU kept the momentum rolling increasing their lead to six, 18-12, following a service ace from Hinze. The Bison closed out the frame to steal the win, 25-14.

Kansas City retaliated in the fourth set sprinting out to a 7-1 lead to force a quick NDSU timeout. Allison Scheiwiller came in off the bench and provided a spark smashing a kill past the Roo defense to pull the Bison within three, 10-7. However, NDSU couldn’t cut the deficit down any further and went on to drop the set, 25-14, and the match, 3-1.

North Dakota State returns to action hosting Oral Roberts on Saturday at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m.