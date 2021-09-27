Arrest made after brawl at Fargo South football game

Exclusive video from a disturbance that happened Friday night outside a high school football game, that could result in charges.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – During the third quarter of the Fargo South versus West Fargo High School football game, a fight broke out in the north parking lot at Fargo South.

Witnesses say a group of juveniles attacked another juvenile in the parking lot by the stadium and one adult was involved. They say one officer was seen chasing another juvenile, but he got away. No one knows how the fight started.

Schools officials said the “The disturbance was not associated with, nor did it impact the football game itself.” And despite rumors “no weapons were displayed by the individuals involved.”

Police say 38-year-old Alicia Mayho of Fargo was arrested for resisting an officer. Two juveniles were transported to detention. One for obstructing and the other for simple assault, preventing arrest, and simple assault on a peace officer. Mayho was released on bail as charges are pending.

The Fargo School District released a statement regarding the incident saying “South administration is thankful for the police officers’ quick attention to the situation that presented itself in our parking lot on Friday and their assistance to bring a resolution to the disturbance.”

The school district declined an on camera interview.