High Risk Sex Offender Has New Home in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A high risk sex offender has a new address in Fargo.

Police tell us 41-year-old Cory Harmon is living at 1122 2nd Avenue South #6.

He was convicted in 2011 in Richland County for luring a minor by computer and possession of child porn.

Harmon has to register as a sex offender for life.