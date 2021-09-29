“You’re Going To Need A Bunch of People to the Party” NDSU’s Entz on UND’s Weah

Bison defense looking to stop all-American running back Otis Weah

FARGO, N.D. — The countdown continues as North Dakota State and North Dakota are getting closer and closer to that Saturday kick-off in Grand Forks. Its the first conference game for both sides and if the Bison want to extend their Valley opening win streak to 11 its all about stopping one player.

UND’s running back Otis Weah put up All-American numbers in the spring finishing top ten nationally in rushing yards, rushing touchdown and yards per carry.

The Moorhead native followed that up with three touchdowns in the season opener against Idaho State.

How do you game plan for someone of Weah’s caliber? Don’t leave him one-on-one.

“You’re going to need to get a bunch of people to the party if you’re going to tackle him,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “I don’t think he’s a one on one tackle situation. We need to make sure to make some plays up front. Getting some d lineman hopefully to the party a little bit because he’s a physical runner and you can’t get him going as the game goes on, he’ll just get stronger and stronger. He has good speed too.”

"He does about a good job as anyone I've really played against of keeping his feet moving," senior linebacker Jackson Hankey said. "Moving forward. Falling forward. Extra yards after contact so getting people to the ball is really critical."

Weah did not play last week against Drake because he needed to be more responsible according to head coach Bubba Schweigert.