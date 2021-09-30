Jamernik, Gaber, Gearing Up For Big Sophomore Seasons With UND Hockey

Both become key players in freshman seasons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After the freshman seasons forwards Reise Gaber and Louis Jamernik had, you can count on them having even more of an impact this season. Gaber played in all 29 games scoring 11 goals and being named to the NCHC All-Rookie team while Jamernik came in at semester break not skipping a beat picking up his first collegiate point week one.

“I didn’t set any expectations this last season. All I wanted to do was just prove myself to coaches and teammates,” Jamernik said. “Get use to the pace and the game. Be more comfortable that way and then got rewarded for that kind of play.”

“I played juniors for four years so I had a lot of experience coming in being an older guy,” Gaber said. “I was put into a really good position with some high end line mates and made the transition a lot easier for me.

Both take on larger roles Jamernik with move in from wing to center while Gaber will continue to use that speed to create chances on net from the outside.

“I know my strengths and need to use those to my advantage,” Gaber said. “This year, I feel stronger, faster and better so hopefully this year I’ll take it up a notch and I’m really excited to be out there.”

“I just want to go play as fast as I can and push the pace. That’s my identity as a player,” Jamernik said. “From last year to now starting this season, it’s just more comfortability and playing with a little more swagger and confidence.”

Gaber took a lot of what he learned from last year’s captain Jordan Kawaguchi and implemented it into his own game.

“He was always a leader on the ice in practice and set the tone for the group,” Gaber said. “That was the biggest thing for me. Just watching how he carries himself. The little details and everything he pays attention to.

Jamernik also carries on the responsibility of providing the music for the team something he takes a lot of pride in.

“Every single morning before we set up for workouts and getting warmed up I play a little low country music so Polly can talk over it,” Jamernik said. “As we start to get going and start to work out, I’ll switch my playlist. It’s a nice mix between hip hop rap and EDM. I’m a big EDM guy so as long as the boys are feeling a bass drop, it gets us going.”

And north dakota hockey fans will get a chance to see gaber and jamernick make their sophomore debuts alongside 14 new faces Saturday in an exhibition against Bemidji state..

Its a unique opportunity as both sides play each other again in three week for a home and home series.

This is the first time und will face another division one program as a tune-up before the season, however if you ask head coach brad berry its anything but that.

“It’s a very intense game. It’s a game where there is not a lot of time and space. It’s a physical game and that’s what it’s going to be,” Berry said. “Just with the word exhibition on there doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way. When you try to get everyone in the line-up and some reps in normally in a non-conference or conference game, you shorten your bench in key situations. You put guys in situations where you normally do and right now we want to get a body of work with 14 new players to see if they can handle some roles.”

UND has won 33 of the 43 match-ups and is unbeaten in the last 7 meetings at home.