H.S. FB Roundup: West Fargo, Sheyenne, Carrington All Win

Sheyenne, West Fargo, Carrington come out with wins

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo football stays unbeaten against Bismarck Legacy with a 41-25 win.

Sheyenne stays undefeated with a 37-0 win over Minot at home.

Carrington puts up 4 points in a road win against Northern Cass.