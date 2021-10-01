Play of the Week Nominees: October 1st

Shanley, West Central Area-Ashby battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time this fall the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees come come from competing states with West Central Area-Ashby and Shanley.

First up, its the Deacons dynamic duo. Quarterback Michael Rostberg finding receiver John Gores in the back of the endzone keeping both feet in bounds taking the win over Jamestown last Friday,

Is it better than what we saw from West Central Area-Ashby and Hawley? Knights running back Anthony Sykora just trucking dudes on the way to the endzone keeping his team undefeated on the season in a win over the Nuggets.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.