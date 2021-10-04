NDSU Football Looking To Be More Efficient On Offense

Held to 58 passing yards in win over UND on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — A win is a win whether it comes by 60 points or scoring on the last possession of a road game after falling behind. That was the case for North Dakota State football on Saturday.

The Bison offense is known for making explosives plays. That became an area lacking.

The UND defense held NDSU’s top receiver, Christian Watson to just one target.

There were only five receptions in the passing game, four coming from tight end Noah Gindorff resulting in 58 yards.

The Bison had the ball just six times inside the opponent’s 50 and resorted to running it 47 times only to come away with very minimal opportunities.

“The frustrating part about it is coming away with three field goals. The defensive side of me and the defensive coordinator side of me says field goals get you beat,” Entz said. “This was one of those one time situations where it won us the ball game. We were able to convert but if we were able to get one or two of those into the end zone. Shoulda coulda woulda. Ifs and buts were candy and nuts everyday would be Christmas I guess.”

Of the 280 yards of offense, 223 came on the ground. Next up, an early kick Saturday for homecoming 1 p.m. against Northern Iowa.