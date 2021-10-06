Davies Boys Soccer Ready To Take On Pressure Of Being Top Seed At State

Eagles went undefeated in the regular season

FARGO, N.D. — Heading into a state tournament as the top seed is already hard enough. How about doing it by going undefeated? That’s what Davies boys soccer was able to accomplish in the regular season.

Draws to Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River were the only blemishes on the resume. Now, the focus turns to the next goal, winning a state title.

The Eagles are aware of the target on their back having that one attached to their name, however with all the effort the team put in to get 13 victories on the pitch, they know its only going to take three more matches to cap it off with even more history.

“There’s a mentality of were not going to lose. I told them to be in the fight you have to have some dawgs and I have some,” head coach Ian Costello said. “They don’t want to lose and we have that mindset. That has us to where were at. I’m making sure they understand that the pressure is there and to enjoy that pressure. They’ve earned that pressure and protect it. Protect the target on our back.”

“It’s a lot of pressure but we have to deal with it,” senior forward Ben Bill Mukundiyese said. “That’s when you’re at your best. When you can deal with the pressure. I think we’ve handled it well and were just moving forward.”

“We work really hard together,” freshman midfielder Leon Hidanovic. “We all know each other very well. Just our chemistry on and off the field.”

Eagles open up with Bismarck Legacy Thursday at 4:30 in Jamestown.