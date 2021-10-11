UND Football Looking to Execute Better on Offense After Back-to-Back Losses

Otis Weah held under 100 yards rushing two weeks in a row

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football has fallen into a slump starting off Missouri Valley play with back-to back losses. The latest? A seven-point loss to South Dakota. In order to break out of it, the offense needs to make some adjustments.

Opposing defenses have held their all-American running back in check. In the two losses, Otis Weah has been limited to games of 85 and 58 yards.

Its resorted to passing the ball more which has also been a struggle. The Coyotes defense didn’t allow a Fighting Hawks receiver to have more than 47 yards.

Getting ready to face fourth-ranked Southern Illinois on the road, head coach Bubba Schweigert says there is one key fix.

“It’s our execution. We really need to stay on schedule offensively,” Schweigert said. “That way we can run the football more and be more balanced. That’s difficult to do against teams in the Missouri Valley. A league that sees a lot of run and defends it very well.”

I trust every guy on our team and I know they feel the same way,” receiver Jake Richter said. “We just have to attack it more in practice. Be a little more technical. Eliminate the false starts and fumbles. Just make sure to protect the ball and keep moving forward.”

UND stays in the top 25 despite those two losses at number 22.