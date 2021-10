Minnesota high school football coach resigns amid police investigation

PROCTOR, Minn. (AP) – The football coach at a Minnesota high school has resigned amid a police investigation into player misconduct on his team.

Derek Parendo resigned from his coaching and teaching jobs at Proctor High School on Monday. He had worked for the school district for 21 years.

Officials canceled the football season for all high school grades in September amid the investigation.

Police have said little about the investigation because it involves juveniles. Proctor has about 3,000 people and is just west of Duluth.