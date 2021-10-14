Update: Five injured in Ada-Borup-West school bus/pickup crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Five people were injured when a school bus and a pickup collided Thursday morning at a rural intersection in in Clay County.

Sheriff Mark Empting says four students had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup had “significant, but non-life-threatening” injuries. Empting says about 10 people, including the driver, were on the bus.

The crash happened at the corner of 190th Ave. N. and 40th St., which is near Georgetown. The call came in at 7:29 a.m.

Empting says it appears that the driver of the northbound pickup failed to yield to the eastbound school bus. He says there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Empting says the crash remains under investigation.

