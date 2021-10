Moorhead Boys Soccer Advances in Section 8AAA Tournament

Beat Elk River 4-1

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead boys soccer came in as the top seed in Section 8AAA and showed why in their quarterfinal match-up against Elk River.

The Spuds fell behind 1-0 before scoring four unanswered goals to win, 4-1.

Spuds are back at home on Tuesday for the semifinal match-up.