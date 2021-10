Shanley Volleyball Takes 25th Street Showdown in Straight Sets Over Davies

Deacons win 3-0 on the home court

FARGO, N.D — Shanley volleyball getting the best of Davies in the 25th street showdown with a straight sets victory.

Its the 13th conference win and 20th victory for the Deacons on the season who sit just a half game back of the top spot in the EDC.

Their next match is Monday against Oak Grove.