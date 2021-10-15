High School FB Roundup: Shanley, Sheyenne, Moorhead, DGF All Win

FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne football stays unbeaten on the year and avenges last year’s state title loss to Bismarck Century with a 14-0 shutout win.

Shanley hangs up 49 points on Grand Forks Red River in a win.

Moorhead knocks off undefeated Sauk Rapids-Rice in their final home game of the regular season, 21-12.

In the battle of two unbeatens between DGF and Fergus Falls, the Rebels come out on top with a slim 13-7 win in a low scoring affair.