Play of the Week Nominees: October 15

Moorhead Soccer, Shanley Volleyball Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week give love to both side of the border.

First up, Moorhead boys soccer in section tournament play as the one seed and Revar Qaqos capitalizes on an unreal header in a 4-1 Spuds win over Elk River.

Is it better than what we saw from Davies and Shanley on the volleyball? Paige McAllister coming up big with the kill with a straight sets victory

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.