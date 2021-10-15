School bus crash investigation expected to conclude next week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the cause of a collision involving an Ada-Borup-West school bus and a pickup north of Moorhead will likely be released next week.

The Thursday morning crash near Georgetown injured five people, including four students and the driver of the pickup.

One student was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, three others were transported by ambulance, all with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

Empting said Friday that investigators are in the process of conducting interviews. The sheriff said he expects to wrap up the investigation and release the names of the drivers next week.

Empting has said the intersection where the crash happened is controlled by a yield sign, and it appeared that the pickup driver failed to yield to the school bus.