Concordia Football Falls Short Against Ranked Bethel

Cobbers fall 21-16 to the Royals

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two interceptions from Quarterback Tanner DuBois ended up being the difference on Saturday in Concordia’s 21-16 loss to Bethel.

The Royals capitalized on both turnovers and turned them into points.

Tanner Hoggarth scored the only Cobbers touchdown on a short run in the second quarter.

With the loss, Concordia drops to 2-4 on the season.