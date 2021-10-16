Construction worker killed in work zone incident in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A 50-year-old woman is dead after getting hit by a dump truck that was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway in Cooperstown Friday afternoon, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The woman from Odessa, Minnesota is a construction worker who was helping back up the dump truck on 15th Street Southeast when she was hit.

Authorities say she got seriously hurt and was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not been released.

The truck was being driven by a 63-year-old man from Summit, South Dakota who authorities say was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.