NDSU Volleyball Wins in Straight Sets Over UND

NDSU wins on the home court 3-0

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State volleyball team rolled past North Dakota, 3-0, on Saturday night at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

With the win, NDSU improves to 9-12 (3-6 Summit), while North Dakota falls to 1-20 (0-9 Summit) on the season.

Ali Hinze logged her third straight double-double with 17 digs and 10 kills. Raegen Reilly also posted her third double-double of the season with a match-high 36 assists and season-best 13 digs. Syra Tanchin led the way on the offensive side connecting on a match-best 12 kills. Taylor Quan contributed a season-best 20 digs, while Ava Schmoll rounded out the top performers with 12 digs.

The Bison raced out to a 6-2 edge in the opening frame following a kill from Allison Scheiwiller. NDSU continued to apply pressure rattling off four unanswered points to extend its lead up to 15-8 after Hinze delivered a kill. The Bison held off the Fighting Hawks the rest of the way to take the set, 25-19.

NDSU continued to control the pace into the second frame doubling up UND, 12-6, following a kill from Michelle Glover. The Bison then assembled a 3-0 run capped off by a kill from Alexandria Hicks to push their edge up 19-8. NDSU closed out the frame, 25-15.

After exchanging points to begin the third set, NDSU was able to open up a four-point edge, 9-5, following back-to-back aces from Hinze. The Bison then took advantage of service errors to increase their advantage to 18-12 and force a UND timeout. NDSU didn’t look back from there and won the frame, 25-17, and earned the sweep, 3-0.

NDSU returns to action at Oral Roberts (12-5, 6-2 Summit) on Thursday. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.