Moorhead’s Qaqos Wins High School Play of the Week

Scored unreal header in section tournament game against Elk River

FARGO, N.D. — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to comes from the pitch and Moorhead boys soccer.

Revar Qeqos scored on an unreal head for the first Spuds goal of the game. It would help lead the team to a 4-1 win over Elk River.

Congrats to Qeqos and the Spuds.