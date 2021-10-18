NDSU’s Defense Returning to Code Green Form

Bison have posted two shutouts and five sacks in W over Illinois State

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State’s code green defense has returned to form posting their second shutout of the season along with five sacks and seven tackles for loss in a win over Illinois State.

The Bison put a lot of pressure on Redbirds quarterback Bryce Jefferson, who was held to just 40 yards passing and was picked off twice by linebacker Jasir Cox.

So far this fall, NDSU has 22 sacks, forced 11 turnovers and only allowed 42 points.

All those numbers are much improved from the spring where the Herd were just the fourth best defense in the Missouri Valley.

What’s made the biggest difference? Head coach Matt Entz says its the veteran players stepping up.

“There has been great leadership from guys like Jackson Hankey. Costner Ching is another young man who really jumps out,” Entz said. “Probably having spring experience for some of them now going through it for a second time. One of them being the Mostaert twins who had a lot of playing time then and continued to get better. That’s been the challenge our coaches have put out there is where going to take what we went through in the spring and take advantage of it.”

NDSU is back home this weekend for the first of two starting with Missouri State, who has lost the last ten head to head with the Bison.