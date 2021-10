North Dakota gas prices continue to climb

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Gas prices in North Dakota have risen about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average price is now $3.15. That’s 7.7 cents higher than last month, and $1.10 higher than last year at this time.

The national average price is now $3.30 per gallon.

That’s up 2.9 cents from last week, 11.1 cents from last month, and $1.15 higher than last year.