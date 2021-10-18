Sheriff identifies drivers in school bus/pickup crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has released the names of the drivers in an Oct. 14 crash involving a school bus and a pickup north of Moorhead.

Four students and the driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Joel Shipley, of Fargo were injured. Sixty-one-year-old Todd Kappes, of Ada was the driver of the school bus.

Empting says Shipley was driving the pickup northbound on 40th St., which is controlled by a yield sign, when it collided with an Ada-Borup-West school bus heading east on 190th St. N.

Empting says the students have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

The investigation is still ongoing. Empting says after the investigation is completed, a report will be sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to determine charges.