Moorhead Boys Soccer Advances to Section 8AAA Championship

Moorhead beat Sartell 3-0

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead boys soccer is heading to the 8AAA Section Final in back to back seasons.

The Spuds shutout Sartell at home Tuesday night, 3-0, to advance.

The Final will be played at Jim Gotta Stadium on Thursday at 7 P.M.