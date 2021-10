H.S. FB Roundup: Barnesville, Warroad Win

Barnesville and Warroad come out with wins on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D — Warroad football traveled south and came out with the shutout win over Lake Park-Audubon. The Warriors defense stopped the Raiders offense on fourth down in the first quarter to prevent a touchdown.

Barnesville went to Hawley in a rivalry match-up and come out with the 28-12 win. Trojans put up 20 points in the first half with a rushing score from Cameron Heng.