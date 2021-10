Moorhead Boys Soccer Clinches State Tournament Berth in Penalty Kicks

Spuds won in PK's over St. Michael-Albertville,

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead Boys Soccer are the Section 8AAA Section Champions taking down the two seed St. Michael-Albertville.

The Spuds were down 1-0 in the second half and then scored with a minute left in regulation to force overtime.

The match would go to penalty kicks where the top seed reigned supreme, winning it 3-2.