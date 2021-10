NDSU Men’s Basketball Preview: Head Coach Dave Richman

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball starts up their season with an exhibition against Minot State on November 1st.

The Bison return all five starters and eight players from last season’s squad.

To preview what to expect, KVRR’s Nick Couzin sat down with head coach Dave Richman.