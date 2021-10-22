North Dakota seeks new deal with Josh Duhamel as pitchman

Josh Duhamel

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota is working to extend its contract with actor Josh Duhamel to promote tourism in his home state.

North Dakota’s top tourism official said the 48-year-old star of several “Transformers” movies has been effective in attracting visitors to the state better known for its brutal cold weather than as a vacation destination.

The Minot native has been the face of North Dakota and its pitchman since 2013. He has been paid more than $1 million from the state since then.

Duhamel’s current two-year tourism deal expires in December.