Moorhead Boys Soccer Dedicating State Tournament Appearance To Last Year’s Seniors

Last year's team lost in section final

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead boys’ soccer is heading to the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and doing so in exciting fashion after winning the Section 8AAA title on the home pitch by way of penalty kicks against St Michael-Albertville.

Last year’s team saw how it felt to lose in the section final and this year, even as the top seed, all expectations except for their own where not even to make it this far. That’s because the Spuds lost 16 seniors, however head coach Ben Patrie had his team close out the regular season with a 9-4-2 record.

It built a lot of confidence and high energy towards this moment with the players dedicating it to those who came before them.

“I think Revar Qaqos said after the game that victory in a lot of ways was for last year’s seniors because they really felt that was our year,” Patrie said. “There was a sense of unfinished business. I think the weight of expectations was off this team. They didn’t come into this season saying hey we should really make a run at the section title. It just played out that way. We know we had quality players. We just didn’t know what team we would become.”

Spuds play the two seed, Duluth East, Wednesday night at Irondale high school.