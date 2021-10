Section Playoffs Roundup: Hawley, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl Win

First night of section football playoffs in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D — Tuesday night marked the first of section football playoffs in Minnesota.

Hawley hosted Frazee and came out with the shutout win, 36-0.

Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl also as the home team completed a shutout against Park Christian, 40-0.

Both winning teams will play again on Saturday in the next round.