NDSU Football Players Believe in Both Quarterbacks to Get Job Done

No official decision on who starts at the position Saturday between Cam Miller and Quincy Patterson

FARGO, N.D — As North Dakota State football looks to get win number eight on the year against Indiana State Saturday, there are still many questions left unanswered especially at the quarterback position.

Head coach Matt Entz wouldn’t name a starter saying the coaching staff is waiting to see about the health of Quincy Patterson’s shoulder, who was replaced in the fourth quarter by back-up Cam Miller against Missouri State.

This is now the second season in a row where two QB’s have seen time under center.

Knowing that both are capable of doing the job, it makes it easier for the rest of the team to rally around whoever is back there.

“Everybody do your own job and it’ll all take care of itself. Whoever is back there, were going to support them,” offensive lineman and captain Cordell Volson said. “We have a ton of confidence in them. We had a quarterback competition all of fall camp so we know both guys are capable of playing. Everybody here at NDSU wants to win whether their role is the back-up or starter. I think they will do everything they can to be the best at their job. That room shows exactly that everyday. Cam has been doing a great job. Quincy has been doing a great job if he keeps that role.”

This will be the first match-up between the Sycamores and Bison since 2017, who will wear green on green jerseys.