H.S. FB Roundup: 11AA Playoffs

Sheyenne, West Fargo and Shanley all advance to semis

FARGO, N.D — Friday night saw three local teams advance from the quarterfinals to the semifinals of the North Dakota 11AA high school playoffs.

Top seed Sheyenne took the home victory over Minot, 28-6.

The Mustangs will match-up with Shanley in the next round who got past Mandan, 35-20.

West Fargo shutout Bismarck Legacy 31-0 that included an 85-yard touchdown from Parker Nelson.