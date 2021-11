NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins By 31 in Exhibition Over Minot State

Rocky Kreuser puts up team-high 22 points

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball tipped off their season with an exhibition win over Minot State, 85-54.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser scored a team-high 22 points while sophomore forward Grant Nelson put up a double-double with 12 points and 1o rebounds.

The real thing gets underway next Tuesday against Concordia.