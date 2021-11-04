UPDATE: West Fargo silver alert canceled, man found safe

UPDATE: Nearly one hour after sending out a silver alert, state officials say Dennis Drummond has been found safe in Valley City by law enforcement.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A silver alert is issued for a 76 year old man last seen at the West Fargo Costco.

Seventy-six-year-old Dennis Drummond is six feet one inch tall, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes. He was wearing black pants and shoes and a blue jacket.

Officials say Drummond is a vulnerable adult and has not driven a vehicle in years.

He was last seen around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Drummond is believed to be driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plates 098-WDW.

If you may know where he might be, call West Fargo Police at 701-515-5500.