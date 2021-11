H.S. Football Roundup: West Fargo, Sheyenne Meet for State Championship

Battle of West Fargo in next Friday's Dakota Bowl

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne uses a 15-point fourth quarter to top Shanley and advance to their third straight 11AA Dakota Bowl with an undefeated record.

West Fargo traveled to Bismarck and shutout the defending state champions, Century, 15-0 to advance to the Dakota Bowl.

Jamestown and Bismarck St. Mary’s will meet for the first ever 11A state final.