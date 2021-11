UND Football Uses Fourth Quarter Comeback to Beat Youngstown State

Fighting Hawks second Missouri Valley win

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football gets their second Missouri Valley win of the season scoring 17 second half points to top Youngstown State, 24-21.

It was all part of 354 yards of offense and converting on 21 first downs improving to 3-1 at the Alerus Center.

KVRR Sports’ Brandon Blakney has your recap from Grand Forks.