NDSU Football Looking For More “Urgency” On Offense

Entz talked wanting to get plays off quicker

FARGO, N.D — A slow start, too many penalties and struggles in the red zone were the three biggest issues North Dakota State head coach, Matt Entz, addressed as the reasons for their eight-game win streak coming to an end Saturday against South Dakota State.

The bison allowed 24 points at the half, the most given up all season and the offense only found the end zone once in both halves. Nine penalties accounted for 75 yards derailing much of the momentum. Five of those were for delay of game in plus territory.

That’s leaving the coaching staff wanting their players to have more of a sense of urgency especially when trailing. Its something that needs to be emphasized more.

“I do think we need to operate faster,” Entz said. “Part of my frustration and I think you saw it on the sideline is there is a lot of play clock being eaten up over the course of the game. We need to get the information in from the box to the sideline. From the sideline to the quarterback and the team. Get up to the line of scrimmage, identify safety rotation. See the defense and then get the snap and cadence off. I wish we could come up with a magic pill for experience but unfortunately sometimes were talking about a young man what is it six games now?”

Entz also said to expect Cam Miller as the starting quarterback this weekend against Youngstown State.