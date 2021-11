NDSU Men’s Hoops Opens Season With Win Over Concordia

Bison beat the Cobbers 88-44

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball opens up their season with an 88-44 win over Concordia at home.

Forwards Grant Nelson and Rocky Kreuser combined for 40 points and 21 rebounds.

The Bison are on the road for the next three games starting with Cal Poly on Friday night.