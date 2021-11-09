Report: Dalvin Cook a victim in domestic abuse, extortion case

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is apparently the victim in a case involving domestic abuse and extortion, according to his agent Zac Hiller.

The nature and details of the case are unclear. It was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday night.

“An incident occurred over one year ago, when a female US Military Sergeant used a stolen garage door opener to enter Cook’s home and attack a guest of Cook’s and Cook, per Hiller. ‘Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering,'” Hiller said according to Schefter.

The Vikings released a statement on the situation Tuesday night.

“We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time,” the statement said.

Cook has played in six games this year for the Vikings (3-5), missing two after suffering an ankle injury Week 2 at Arizona. Cook has 115 carries for 554 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season. He had 17 carries for 110 yards in Sunday’s overtime loss at the Baltimore Ravens.