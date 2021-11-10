Things you should check on your car to keep safe in the snow

Is your car prepared to weather the winter season

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) – With the first snowfall of the year coming, is your car ready?

“I always recommend anytime we get into the winter months that everybody get their vehicle in to get their master technician once for them. Make sure they’re safe,” Matt’s Automotive North Moorhead Service Manager Chris Thom Service Manager said.

Winter is coming and there are a checklist of things car owners should review.

“Your tires make sure they have good tread depth with them. Make sure you have good tire pressure. One of these you should have in your vehicle every winter,” Thom said.

If you’re tired of rotating between winter and summer tires, there is an alternative. These tires can be a bit more costly but may be worth the investment. Keeping your battery in tact is also a must

“Tire technologies have gotten so much better in the last number of years, the advanced technologies that have come out, have allowed a lot of people to switch from winter and summer tires. Having two sets they swap each year to going to a good all season, what they call three peak mountain snowflake rated tires,” Thom said.

Cold weather can do a number on engines as well. You want to make sure you have the proper level of antifreeze in the coolant. Too much water in the solution can cause your engine to freeze.

“What you want to look for is protection up to 34 below so you don’t have frozen coolant in the winter time,” Thom said.

Updated windshield wipers, and plenty of fluid to keep your windshield clear of snow fall are also highly recommended. It’s also important to keep a survival kit in case you get stranded.