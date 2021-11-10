UND Hockey Hitting Their Stride After Statement Wins

North Dakota Finding Their Groove In Conference Play

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota Hockey took care of business over the weekend sweeping the Denver Pioneers by a combined score of 7-2, a series that has given them confidence heading into the rest of the season.

“Yeah, that’s huge for us obviously, the only two times you play Denver in the regular season so was huge. You get that sweep on them, obviously very heated rivalry. Just started NCHC off right,” said junior Defenseman, Ethan Frisch.

“I felt like we weren’t playing our best hockey the past couple weekends and like losing the Penn State and splitting with Quinnipiac and Bemidji, I felt like our team really needed that and I think we were kind of fed up with how we were playing before so I think Denver was kind of a statement game,” said sophomore Defenseman, Jake Sanderson.

“Coming back from Nashville, you know, our guys were very, very mad at themselves, us as coaches too. We’re in this together and we didn’t bring our best in Nashville and, and that’s a pride thing. And they came back and they had a great week of practice last week knowing we had to work on our habits and details to get to the identity that we need to be. And now that we won a couple games against Denver, and that’s in a river near America’s run to Miami now, but it’s built momentum that there’s a little bit of a confidence as far as how we’re, we’re executing with and without the puck. So again, like I said, this group is continuing to grow. We still got a long way to go and we’re still building and growing here. But there’s good steps forward here with this group, and we got to make sure that we continue to take steps forward, not any steps back here,” said coach Brad Berry.

The squad will head to Oxford, Ohio next to for their tilt with the RedHawks, the first road conference series on the year.